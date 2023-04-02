Maso Capital Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 100,000 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Manchester United accounts for about 0.8% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.06% of Manchester United at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANU. Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $29,006,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 346.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 1,527,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $27.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Manchester United

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

