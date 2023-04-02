Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $630,000 Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for approximately 0.6% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,480,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.90 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

