Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Dorchester Minerals makes up about 13.6% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Dorchester Minerals worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. 71,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.67%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $112,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,967 shares in the company, valued at $702,072.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

