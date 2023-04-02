Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.51. 164,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,724. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.6197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.96%.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

