Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Legacy Housing makes up about 1.3% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Legacy Housing worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 116.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $200,332.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,047,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,373,874.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,439,007.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $200,332.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,047,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,373,874.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,677. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. 25,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $554.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

