Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,425 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $194.85. 86,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.61 and a 200 day moving average of $169.29.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

