Metawar Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $72.14 million and $1.62 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0003435 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

