MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPX Technologies worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

SPXC traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $70.58. 382,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,393. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

