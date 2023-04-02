MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Up 1.1 %

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.98. 45,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,482. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.18. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $370.58. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

