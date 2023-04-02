MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.71. 1,287,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,628. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

