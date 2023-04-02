MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $10,063,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 544.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $97.57. 190,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $99.82. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $115.36.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

