MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insider Activity at Enovis

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 515,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,883. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $123.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -267.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.