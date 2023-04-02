MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 249,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

