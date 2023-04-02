MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Korn Ferry worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 279,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

