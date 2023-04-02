MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. 1,399,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,078. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.