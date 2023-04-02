MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Genworth Financial worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 428,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,416,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,459,000 after buying an additional 1,129,777 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 38.2% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,109,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 306,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,453. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

