Michael Tobin Acquires 5,554 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £23,326.80 ($28,660.52).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($5,996.31).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,012.29).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,042.70).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,132.94).

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,281.61).

Audioboom Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 400 ($4.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 449.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 499.06. The company has a market cap of £65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 345.50 ($4.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.99).

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

