Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

MU stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,042,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,049,000 after buying an additional 76,309 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

