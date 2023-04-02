Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

