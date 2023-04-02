Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Monro by 367.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth about $26,624,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,309,000 after purchasing an additional 119,584 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Monro by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

