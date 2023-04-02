Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Wedbush

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Redburn Partners raised shares of Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.