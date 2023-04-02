Moonbeam 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.59 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $231.98 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00062174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 606,609,481 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

