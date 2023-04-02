Morgan Stanley Upgrades ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASM International from €375.00 ($403.23) to €378.00 ($406.45) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.17.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $403.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.92. ASM International has a 12-month low of $201.38 and a 12-month high of $405.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.73.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $740.06 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

