M&T Bank Corp Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,218 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,581,000 after acquiring an additional 822,028 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.67. 441,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,972. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.