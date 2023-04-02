M&T Bank Corp Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,847 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.17% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. 293,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

