M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,154 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 2.02% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,191,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 116.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 129,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 43,478.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,155. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

