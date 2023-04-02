Nano Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Nano has a market capitalization of $116.60 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,951.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00327520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.00572070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00072496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00436470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.