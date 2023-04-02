National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 59.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

