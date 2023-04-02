National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.25.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NHI opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its position in National Health Investors by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 37,587 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

