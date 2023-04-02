Navcoin (NAV) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $19,343.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00082478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00150065 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00040069 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003532 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,833,595 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

