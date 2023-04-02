Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

ETR:NEM opened at €63.28 ($68.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.39. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a fifty-two week high of €94.78 ($101.91).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

