NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

