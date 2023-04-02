NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NTWK opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.