New Perspectives Inc Invests $250,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

New Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of New Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTV opened at $138.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

