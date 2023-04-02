New Perspectives Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of New Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

