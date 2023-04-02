Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.60 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

NEXA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nexa Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $779.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.51 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

