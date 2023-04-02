NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $784,859.88 and approximately $15.60 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02129103 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

