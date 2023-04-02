NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

NNGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $18.15 on Friday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

