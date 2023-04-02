North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys 1,991 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,847. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

