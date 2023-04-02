North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.93. 62,138,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,560,040. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

