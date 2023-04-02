North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $20.42 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 3.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $669.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,988. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $679.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

