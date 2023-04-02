Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $867,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $412.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.15 and a 200 day moving average of $405.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

