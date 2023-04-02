Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

