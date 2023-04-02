Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
