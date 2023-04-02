NuCypher One Day Volume Reaches $82,732.64 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $84.86 million and approximately $82,732.64 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

