NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00029448 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,755.18 or 1.00029060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.