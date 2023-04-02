Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Shares of 5,245 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $6,766,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile



Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

