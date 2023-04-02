Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $11.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average is $150.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

