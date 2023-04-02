Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. WealthOne LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $821.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $763.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

