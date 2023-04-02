Oak Harvest Investment Services Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $277.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.96. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.