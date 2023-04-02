Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 649 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EL opened at $246.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $289.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

